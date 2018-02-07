Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - Glance Technologies' (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) CEO Desmond Griffin provides a shareholder update and discusses plans for 2018.

On February 5th, the British Columbia government announced guidelines for the pending legalization of recreational use of cannabis.

Penny Green, President and COO of Glance Technologies, stated: "I am excited about the incredible potential of this market. Our team has been building the tech needed to support this industry and we have incorporated not only Glance's top-notch anti-fraud technology, but our subsidiary. Cannabis Big Data Holdings Inc. will combine technology licensed from Cannapay and big data analytics hardware and software from Fobisuite to provide insights for cannabis retailers and producers. This is an enormous opportunity, it isn't every day that an industry is born. And thanks to previous recreational legalization in states such as California, we are already starting to witness big data at work and prove the use case. By integrating our technology with Fobisuite, we plan to offer big data analytics for networks of related businesses, merging purchase baskets with historical data, social media and mobile data to create unique customer journeys. Big data enables mass-customization on the most granular level."

