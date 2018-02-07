Quantum Sensors Market to Rise at Nearly 11.32% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global quantum sensors market 2022 is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com. Main players in the global quantum sensors market: AOSense, Apogee Instruments, GWR Instruments, Microsemi, M Squared, Muquans, and Oscilloquartz. The analysts forecast global quantum sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the Global Quantum Sensors Market 2018-2022 report, one driver in the market is rising number of sensors per vehicle. A major driver for the growth of the global quantum sensors market is the increase in the number of automobile sensors. Several sensors are being integrated within automobiles for meeting security and environmental standards as well as improving the overall efficiency of a vehicle. A vehicle has over 60-100 sensors, and predicts that an automobile will easily constitute over 200 sensors during the forecast period.

Quantum Sensors market trend is use of NV color centers for the manufacture of quantum sensors. NV color centers are defects in the diamond structure. The defect is formed due to the presence of a nitrogen impurity next to a missing carbon in the diamond lattice. The NV center is a remarkably good sensor of magnetic, electric, thermal, and strain fields at a nanoscale level.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is quantum decoherence. Quantum decoherence is one of the main challenges that are faced by quantum technology solutions, which include quantum cryptography, quantum computing, quantum sensing, and several others. Quantum decoherence is a process wherein a quantum state tends to become a classical computing bit. Any outside interference (such as noise) can lead to the destruction of the quantum state, which will make the bit transition into either a 0 or a 1 state. An outside interference includes vibrations, internal defects, and heat. The quantum sensors market report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Another related report is Global Pressure Sensors Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global pressure sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global pressure sensors market: Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Infineon Technologies, and Sensata Technologies.

One trend in the Pressure Sensors market is growing acceptance of smart sensors and sensor fusion technology. Traditional pressure sensors generate an electrical signal with a varying voltage that is proportional to the pressure recorded. However, the signal may not provide any compensation for the temperature. To overcome this, hybrid fusion sensors can be created, which can generate an electrical signal without any temperature loss. Browse complete Pressure Sensors Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1299388-global-pressure-sensors-market-2018-2022.html .

