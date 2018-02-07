Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,820 million and 18 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 48 attracted 7 bids of ISK 600 million in total at a yield of 2.68%-2.80%. Bids for ARION CBI 48 amounting to ISK 500 million at a yield of 2.72% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 2,780 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 11 bids of ISK 1,220 million in total at a yield of 5.43% - 5.51%. Bids for ARION CB 22 amounting to ISK 920 million at a yield of 5.50 % were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 24,780 m.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 14 February 2018.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 95,820 m of covered bonds, thereof ISK 3,900 m this year.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108