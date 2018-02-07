London's FTSE 250 was up 2.1% to 19,666.95 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, recovering from heavy falls the day before. Asset manager Investec was the top gainer a day after it announced big changes at the top. On Tuesday, the company said that Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit have been promoted to the roles of co-chief executives. UDG Healthcare was boosted by an upgrade to 'buy' from 'hold' at Liberum, which said consensus earnings expectations are too pessimistic, lying at the bottom-end of a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...