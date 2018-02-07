The Bank of England's 'Super Thursday' is the main event of the week, while there are results and quarterly updates from the AA, Ashmore, Bellway, Compass, Smith & Nephew, Sophos, TalkTalk and Tate & Lyle. While the Bank's monetary policy committee are not expected to loosen the monetary policy belt, the quarterly inflation report, the monetary policy committee's minutes and the press conference afterwards will face scrutiny over the guidance for the likely path for UK interest rates this year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...