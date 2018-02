Intelligence, security and cyber defence provider Falanx announced a number of multi-year contract wins on Wednesday. The AIM-traded company confirmed it won a new MidGARD service contract with a total revenue value of £0.7m. It said an unnamed, "award-winning" UK top 20 international law firm had signed a three-year managed service contract with Falanx to deliver advanced security monitoring of its entire global estate. The chief information security officer of the firm said it was "delighted" ...

