Contracts-for-difference trading service provider Plus500 announced on Wednesday that the Financial Services Board of South Africa has granted the company a licence to operate as an authorised financial service provider in South Africa, through a newly created subsidiary Plus500SA Pty Ltd. The AIM-traded firm's announcement followed a similar one made on 7 February 2017, that the FSB had granted Plus500AU Pty Ltd - the company's Australian operating subsidiary - a licence to operate an online ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...