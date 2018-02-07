IDE Group Holdings updated the market on its claim for substantial damages from Coreix on Wednesday, in relation to the trademark infringement case where liability was decided in 2017. The AIM-traded firm said Coreix submitted a request for a case management conference at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court on 6 February. However, that request was adjourned for at least three months by the IPEC judge, in order that the company could be permitted sufficient time to mount a substantial ...

