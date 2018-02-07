Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative medical and drug delivery devices, announces today that its new device Onejet has won the Patient Safety and Convenience Award attributed by Pharmapack Europe 2018.

Onejet is the first motor driven, disposable and Bluetooth connected auto injector compatible with standard primary containers. Its motorization can be adjusted to any biologics density, allowing Onejet to easily deliver highly viscous drugs.

Injection data (time, doses and date) are transferred to a mobile app via Bluetooth, allowing monitoring of key treatment information. Connectivity is made possible thanks to an innovative and effortless pairing system requiring a simple confirmation from patient.

Onejet enhances BIOCORP's connected devices range designed for modern healthcare. The global biologicals drugs market is increasing since those drugs are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, severe blood disorders and other auto immune diseases. Transparent Market Research forecasts a 10% annual growth rate: the market was US$ 210 billion in 2016 and is relied to ascend to US$ 480 billion by 2024(1)

Onejet answers an unmet need of pharmaceutical companies requiring an auto injection device flexible enough to deal with different containers and viscosities, starting from the early clinical trials stage. Onejet offers in a single mechanical platform an easy to use device, in a compact design with the advanced functionalities of ''smart'' platforms including motor driven injection system, calibration of injection speed and force, and connectivity.

''Our whole team is very proud of winning this third Pharmapack Award in 4 years. Our connected injector pen Datapen was awarded in 2015 and our smart sensor Easylog in 2016. It is today Onejet's turn to be rewarded during this major health exhibition. We are confident that this device will bring to our pharma companies partners a new tool for the safety and comfort of their patients' treatments'' commented Eric Dessertenne, BIOCORP's Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT PHARMAPACK AWARDS

The Awards, launched alongside the exhibition and conference in 1997, are a yearly returning highlight at Pharmapack Europe.

Each year, the most innovative exhibitors and pharma companies compete to win these prestigious awards. The Awards are judged by a panel of independent industry experts and are handed out during the dedicated ceremony on the show floor.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

(1) source https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-biologics-market.htm

