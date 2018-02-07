Comparison and Cost Analysis Efficient Power Conversion Corporation's 2045 100V GaN-on-Silicon Transistor

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "EPC2045 100V GaN-on-Silicon Transistor: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The low voltage GaN device market is increasingly important, and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) is a major player in low voltage GaN-on-silicon high-electron-mobility transistor (HEMT) devices. 100V GaN HEMTs are a very new technology but they already compete with silicon transistors, especially in the field of megahertz high frequency applications.
The company's EPC2045 device has been investigated, its latest driving 100V for applications such as single-stage 48V converters, USB-C data and power connectors, LiDAR sensors, point-of-load converters and loads in open rack server architectures.
With its new transistor and GaN epitaxy design, the EPC2045 achieves a breakdown voltage of 100V for a current of 16A at 25C, and a very low RdsOn on-resistance of 7m? compared to the previous generation.
The chip-scale packaging of EPC products reduces the final device cost and decreases its inductance, bringing advantages not only with respect to competitors in GaN, but also silicon.
Compared to silicon transistors, GaN process developments have significantly lowered capacitance. This translates into lower gate drive losses and lower device switching losses at higher frequencies for the same on-resistance and voltage rating.
Based on a complete teardown analysis, the report also provides an estimation of the production cost of the epitaxy and the package.
The report also compares the new product with previous EPC devices and epitaxy and GaN Systems, Transphorm, Panasonic and Texas Instruments packaging. This comparison highlights the differences in design and manufacturing processes and their impact on device size and production cost.
Finally, the report shows a comparison between the standard 100V silicon MOSFETs and the EPC GaN-on-silicon HEMT.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
Reverse Costing Methodology
3. Company Profile
EPC
4. Physical Analysis
Summary of the Physical Analysis
Package analysis
Package opening
Package cross-section
FET Die
FET die view and dimensions
FET die process
FET die cross-section
FET die process characteristic
Transistor Manufacturing Process
FET Die Front-End Process
FET Die Fabrication Unit
Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
5. Cost Analysis
Summary of the Cost Analysis
Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
FET Die
FET front-end cost
FET die probe test, thinning and dicing
FET wafer cost
FET die cost Batman: A Freeze Is Coming Christmas Sweater/Jump Complete Device
Packaging Cost
Final Test Cost
Price Analysis
Estimation of Selling Price
Comparison
Comparison of Epitaxy in GaN
Comparison of Packaging of GaN Transistors
Comparison Between 100V GaN-on-Silicon HEMT and Silicon MOSFETs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cn6nfj/comparison_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716