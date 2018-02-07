sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,058 Euro		-0,003
-4,17 %
WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.02.2018 | 18:20
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 7

7 February 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian' or "the Company')

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian') (AIM: KDR), announces that it was informed today that Richard Taberner is now interested in 1,170,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 5.00 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-661-8958
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services LimitedTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2018 PR Newswire