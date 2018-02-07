Regulatory News:

Philippe Garin has joined Korian (Paris:KORI) to take over as Group CFO from Laurent Lemaire, who, after two years dedicated to the structuring and consolidating of the finance function at Korian, has decided to leave on March 31st for a another sector of activity.

Trained as a chartered accountant, Mr Garin has a long and diversified experience in finance functions, first at Mazars and Deloitte as auditor, then at Alstom, where he spent 11 years as Group Controller, then Senior Vice President Finance of the Renewable Power division, and lastly at Consolis, a European company specialized in civil works, as Group CFO.

Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian Group, commented: "I am glad to welcome Philippe Garin as new Group CFO. Korian will benefit from his large financial expertise and strong track record in integration and performance management in international environments. He will actively contribute to the implementation of Korian 2020 strategic plan. I address warm thanks to Laurent Lemaire for his major contribution to the Company stabilization and consolidation after the past three year accelerated growth. I wish him all the best for his future projects"

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of nursing homes, specialized clinics, assisted living facilities, hospital care and home-care services, with 730 facilities altogether. Present in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy), the Group operates 74,000 beds and employs nearly 49,000 people. www.korian.com

Korian is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris since November 2006 and is a component stock of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

