Avast, the global leader in digital security products, today announced their Avast and AVG products were awarded Top Rated Product for 2017 and received five Advanced+ awards from AV-Comparatives, an independent testing organization. These accolades were included in AV-Comparatives' annual report that summarizes results of all the antivirus products tested throughout the year.

"Avast's Avast and AVG security solutions performed well in our 2017 tests, receiving five Advanced+ awards in 2017 and proving to be top products, particularly when it comes to real-world protection," said Andreas Clementi, founder and chief executive officer at AV-Comparatives. "We especially like how easy Avast and AVG products are to install and how easy their clean interfaces make it for users to find important features."

"Providing our more than 400 million users worldwide the best protection is our number one priority, and we do this by continuously refining and adding new layers of protection to our security technology," said Ondrej Vlcek, CTO EVP at Avast. "We are proud of the outstanding scores we received in AV Comparatives' 2017 tests this wraps up a fantastic year for us. While independent test results are useful, it ultimately comes down to how products do in the real world. Last year, we protected all of our customers from WannaCry, the biggest ransomware outbreak in history, proving that our products perform exceptionally well in the real world."

AV-Comparatives full Anti-Virus Comparative Summary Report 2017 can be downloaded here.

