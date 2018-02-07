Shares in London finished near their best levels of the session on Wednesday, amid 'bargain hunting' following the previous day's heavy losses, with further gains on Wall Street helping to steady traders' frayed nerves. The FTSE 100 added 1.93% or 138.02 points to 7,279.42, having ended Tuesday's session at around eight-month lows after what analysts said was a technical correction in US stocks, likely sparked by concerns that rising inflation might force the Federal Reserve to hike rates more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...