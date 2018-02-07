Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Hardman & Co Research: Bionomics Ltd (BNO) initiation report: Channelling expertise in CNS drugs 07-Feb-2018 / 17:40 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Channelling expertise in CNS drugs * Bionomics (BNO) is an Australian biopharmaceutical company specialising in ion channel drug discovery for central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Alzheimer's disease, and in oncology. In addition to developing four proprietary drug candidates, BNO offers contract and partnered drug discovery based on its proprietary technology platforms: MultiCore and ionX. The sales model includes fees-for-service, licensing income, and royalties from successful partnered products. BNO is in a growth phase, with its strategic focus on commercialising BNC210, its lead CNS drug candidate in PTSD. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/bionomics-ltd-documen ts/07.02.18-channelling-expertise-in-cns-drugs.pdf [1] +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mh@hardmanandco.com | |Hardman & Co |Dr Martin Hall |dmh@hardmanandco.com| |35 New Broad Street |Dr Dorothea Hill|gp@hardmanandco.com | |London |Dr Gregoire Pave| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com |+44 20 7194 7622| | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 652443 07-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fe084eec20dd1effce13941bab3e13de&application_id=652443&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2018 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)