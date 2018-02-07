John Salkowski Announces 2018 Doubling of The JRS Realty Group

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / The JRS Realty Group, one of the leading real estate agencies in the greater Philadelphia area, announced today that it is expanding to 20 independent real estate agents in 2018. The company was founded in 2006 by CEO and owner John Salkowski and has experienced rapid growth since that time. His leadership and vision is the main reason for their success. The goal for 2018 is to double home sales from 75 to 150 and the additional 20 agents will be a key part of this plan.

Expansion Comes Amid Strengthening Market

The JRS Realty Group is based in King of Prussia in suburban Philadelphia. According to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors' HomeExpert Market Repor, home sales across the region were up 7.7 percent in 2017. Average sales prices increased 2.5 percent across the region to $271,636.

The JRS Realty Group prides itself on dedication, integrity, and honesty in every transaction. They have a reputation for customer satisfaction that's backed by a unique guarantee. The company is based around a team system that provides their clients with all the services they need, when they need it. Salkowski believes attention to the little details is important.

Money Back Guarantee

He actually offers all clients a money back guarantee. If they're not happy with their new home, he will sell it at no charge. He offers a similar guarantee for sellers. Innovations like these have allowed The JRS Realty Group to grow into one of the most successful companies in eastern Pennsylvania. This innovative thinking has caught the attention of the real estate industry.

The JRS Realty Group already had a reputation for innovation prior to announcing their aggressive expansion plans for 2018. In 2017, John Salkowski introduced a comprehensive sellers guide on the real estate industry for potential sellers. The book covers all of the essentials and walks sellers through each step of the process. It's also offered as a marketing tool for other realtors around the country.

The company believes that real estate is different from other industries. The goal of a good real estate company is to bring buyers and sellers together, but it's also more than that. Buying a home is a long-term investment. The client has to be satisfied if they're going to recommend The JRS Realty Group to others and word of mouth is one of the most important lead generation tools in the real estate industry.

With a reputation for innovation, Salkowski believes their expansion goals are easily achievable. He believes in setting difficult, but achievable targets for his company and that's why they're target is to double their year over year sales in 2018.

Salkowski Is an Author, Speaker, and Retired Police Officer

Before founding The JRS Realty Group, John Salkowski was a police officer for 13 years in both Lower Merion Township and Bridgeport, PA. In addition to his role as CEO of The JRS Realty Group, he's also a sought-after speaker, trainer, and coach. He received a criminal justice degree from Montgomery County Community College and attended the Business Administration program at the University of Alabama. When he's not working hard growing his real estate business, Salkowski enjoys CrossFit, reading, writing, and spending time with and traveling with his daughter, Alexa.

