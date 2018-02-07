

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson has announced a recall of about 175,000 motorcycles to fix a serious brake issue.



The recall covers all anti-lock brake-equipped Touring, CVO Touring and VSRC motorcycles made during the 2008 through 2011. Over 30 different models with ABS are affected.



According to the company, deposits may form within the brake system if the flush brake fluid isn't changed every two years as specified in the owner's manual. These deposits may cause a valve within the ABS Hydraulic Control Unit to stick, reducing braking ability and increasing the risk of a crash.



The U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems in July of 2016 after getting 43 complaints including three reports of crashes and two injuries.



