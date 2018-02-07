Riksgälden: Kingdom of Sweden issues 3-year dollar benchmark

Kingdom of Sweden issues USD 3.0 billion (approximately SEK 24 billion) in a new three-year bond at a yield of 2.465 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance maturing on-lending to the Riksbank.

The transaction was priced at mid-swaps minus 1 basis point. Over 40 investor took part in the deal with bids totaling USD 4.4 billion.

- Despite volatile markets, demand from investors was significant, says Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

Terms and conditions

Issuer Kingdom of Sweden Size USD 3.0 billion Coupon 2.375 % s.a. Maturity date 15 February 2021 Price 99.741 % Yield 2.465 % s.a. Spread versus USD mid swaps Minus 1 basis point Spread versus US benchmark 16.85 basis points Lead managers Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC

In 2018, the Debt Office plans to issue bonds in foreign currency equivalent to SEK 102 billion. The funding refers to refinancing of bonds previously raised on behalf of the Riksbank. The funding refers to refinancing of bonds previously raised on behalf of the Riksbank. After today's transaction, just over SEK 14 billion remains.

Distribution by investor

Distribution by region

Johan Bergström, Funding manager, +46 8 613 45 68

