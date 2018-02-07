sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018

07.02.2018 | 20:08
(3 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group: Aradigm Corporation Reminder: Important March 12, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- ARDM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) from July 27, 2017 through January 8, 2018, inclusive ("Class Period") of the important March 12, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aradigm investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Aradigm class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aradigm-corporation or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the methodology underlying Aradigm's Linhaliq Phase III clinical trials was not well tailored to yield consistent efficacy findings or to provide data sufficient to account for discordant efficacy findings; (2) the endpoint of the Phase III trials - namely, delaying the time to first exacerbation on study therapy compared to placebo over approximately one year of observation - was unlikely to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit with respect to a patient population that would likely be taking the drug for a longer duration; (3) accordingly, these studies were unlikely to support FDA approval of the Linhaliq NDA; and (4) as a result, Aradigm's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aradigm-corporation or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE