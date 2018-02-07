Pawar Law Group: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reminder: Important March 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- AMC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) from December 20, 2016, through August 1, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including purchasers in AMC's secondary public offering on or about February 8, 2017 of the important March 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AMC investors under the federal securities laws. To join the AMC class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the operations of Carmike Cinemas, Inc., a company acquired by AMC, had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters; (2) Carmike had experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters; (3) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike's loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition; (4) these issues were having a material adverse effect on Carmike's operations and theater attendance; and (5) as a result of defendants' statements and/or omissions, the price of AMC common shares was artificially inflated during the relevant period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group