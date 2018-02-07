INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Has Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Qudian Inc. Investors and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2018 - QD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depository Shares of Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") (NYSE: QD) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering on or about October 17, 2017 ; and/or (2) between October 18, 2017 and November 20, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Zolotukhin v. Qudian Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-09894) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/qudian-inc?wire=1

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged in unethical business and accounting practices; (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control to ensure the protection and safety of its users' personal information; and (3) as a result, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

On November 21, 2017, media outlets reported that data from more than a million student clients of Qudian was leaked and possibly sold online.

If you suffered a loss in Qudian, you have until February 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

