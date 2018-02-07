In response to recent articles in the media, TDC Group confirms that it received an indicative proposal from a consortium made up of PFA Pension and Forsikringsselskab, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets Europe Limited involving a contemplated change of control of the company. Having reviewed the terms of the proposal, TDC Group's Board of Directors concluded that it is not in the best interest of TDC's shareholders and stakeholders and it has been rejected.



We are confident in the stand-alone prospects of TDC and convinced of the incremental value creation potential of the announced combination with MTG's Nordic Entertainment & Studio division.



Consistent with TDC Group Board of Director's fiduciary duties, TDC will always remain open to consider alternatives that deliver superior value to TDC's shareholders going forward.



For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.



This notification is made by Mads Julius Christensen, Treasury Analyst at TDC A/S



