Cultivation Technologies, Inc. Announces that the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission Has Concluded its Investigation with No Enforcement Action Recommended

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / Cultivation Technologies, Inc. ("CTI" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in medical cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, technology, and branding, received notice from the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that it has finalized its investigation of CTI and that it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against the Company to the Commission. During the course of the SEC's investigation, the Company cooperated fully with the Commission's staff and produced a large volume of documents that were requested. The written notification received by the Company from the SEC in January 2018 states:

"We have concluded the investigation as to Cultivation Technologies, Inc. Based on the information we have as of this date, we do not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the Commission against Cultivation Technologies, Inc."

Cultivation Technologies, Inc. provides infrastructure, manufacturing, extraction, distribution, technology, and branding to the legal medical cannabis industry. The company owns 6-acres in Coachella, California, which is entitled for an 111,500+ square foot facility featuring cultivation centers, manufacturing facilities, a testing lab, a distribution hub featuring transportation, and a centralized processing center. For more information, visit www.CultivationTech.com. The Company acquired temporary licenses for "Type 7" manufacturing and distribution from the State of California in January 2018.

