Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it has entered into a $150 million term loan agreement with BioPharma Credit PLC (LSE: BPCR), an investment fund managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP, with proceeds used to pay in full Novocure's existing $100 million term loan debt and fund working capital. The agreement improves upon the pricing and terms of Novocure's existing credit facility with BioPharma Secured Investments III Holdings Cayman LP and extends the maturity of Novocure's debt until February 2023. Additional information on the term loan agreement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Current Report on Form 8-K.

"Novocure is a global oncology company with a proprietary platform technology, and we are pleased to further strengthen our cash position with non-dilutive capital," said Wilco Groenhuysen, Novocure's Chief Financial Officer. "This new credit facility provides us with the financial stability and flexibility to continue to execute our core strategies of driving commercial adoption of Optune and advancing our clinical pipeline."

Armentum Partners acted as financial advisor to Novocure for the debt transaction. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Novocure.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

