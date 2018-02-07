INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) and Jiaxing Petrochemical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Tongkun Group Co., Ltd, announce the successful start-up of Jiaxing Petrochemical's second PTA Line, utilising INVISTA's latest P8 technology. The first reaction train reached 100 percent design rate in just 10 days from the first introduction of feedstock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006240/en/

A night view of Jiaxing Petrochemical's second PTA line. (Photo: Business Wire)

P8 is the very latest PTA technology platform from INVISTA, representing industry-leading capital productivity, variable cost and environmental footprint. It is the latest demonstration of INVISTA's 30-year track record in successfully deploying new generations of PTA technology that create competitive advantage for licensees.

A ceremonial session was held by Jiaxing Petrochemical to celebrate the outstanding achievement. Mr. Xu, president of Tongkun Group, expressed his trust in INVISTA's PTA technology and the capability of its engineers and scientists. He said, "We are pleased to see the successful start-up of our second PTA line and the operations are currently running very well."

"We recognize that INVISTA's P8 technology is a world-class PTA technology. And the successful start-up is an outcome of close collaboration between the teams of both companies. We look forward to continuous cooperation in the future," Mr. Xu added.

Mike Pickens, president of INVISTA Performance Technologies, commented in his speech at the ceremony, "We are honored that the first deployment of our latest P8 technology has been in partnership with Jiaxing Petrochemical and it is appropriate that they will be rewarded by the superior project returns made possible by the advanced P8 technology platform."

The achievement represents yet another major milestone for Jiaxing Petrochemical and INVISTA, following the start-up of the first PTA line in 2012.

INVISTA's latest PTA technology is available as a license package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit www.ipt.INVISTA.com.

About INVISTA

With leading brands including LYCRA, COOLMAX, CORDURA, STAINMASTER and ANTRON, INVISTA is one of the world's largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company's advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.comFacebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006240/en/

Contacts:

INVISTA

Jodie Stutzman, +1-316-828-1786

Jodie.stutzman@invista.com