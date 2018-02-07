DUBLIN, Ireland, 2018-02-07 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 15th at 9:00 AM ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company establishing fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities and focused on advancing new therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding, Prothena seeks to fundamentally change the course of grave or currently untreatable diseases associated with this biology. Prothena's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). The Company continues to advance additional discovery programs against targets including tau, Aß (Amyloid beta) and ALECT2 where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com.



