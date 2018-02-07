Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals, (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) is interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

Lomiko Metals is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property which all have had major mineral discoveries.

It's wholly owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc. is a 40% holder of Graphene ESD Corp, a 25% holder of SHD Smart Home Devices www.shddevices.com which produces three electronic products and a 25% holder of Promethieus Cryptocurrency Mining Corp. www.promethieus.com.

Promethieus has introduced the Golden Goose for Cryptocurrency Farm Mining operations. Configuration of a lower power home and/or office cryptocurrency mining rig called the Golden Goose II for individual consumers seeking to participate in cryptocurrency mining is also underway.

For more information, please visit the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email info@lomiko.com.

