

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $771 million, or $0.42 per share. This was lower than $976 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $8.04 billion. This was up from $7.68 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



