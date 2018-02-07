

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $153 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $125 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.41 billion. This was up from $1.31 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $153 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%



