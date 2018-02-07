

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $72.26 million, or $1.60 per share. This was higher than $55.92 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $441.86 million. This was up from $392.40 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.26 Mln. vs. $55.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $441.86 Mln vs. $392.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%



