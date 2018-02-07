

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $762 million, or $2.09 per share. This was down from $807 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $9.84 billion. This was up from $9.28 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $762 Mln. vs. $807 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $2.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $9.84 Bln vs. $9.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



