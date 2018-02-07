

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $146.8 million, or $1.24 per share. This was up from $139.55 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $0.98 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $146.8 Mln. vs. $139.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



