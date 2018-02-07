

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) released a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $38.2 million, or $1.11 per share. This was lower than $53.4 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $430.4 million. This was down from $461.3 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.2 Mln. vs. $53.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $430.4 Mln vs. $461.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.7%



