BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top salt suppliers in the Netherlands

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006038/en/

Salt Suppliers in The Netherlands BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for Salt Industry in The Netherlands (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading Dutch salt suppliers.

Salt has been widely used as one of the essential food seasoning ingredients for thousands of years. In the modern age, the industrial usage of salt in the process of manufacturing, electroplating, and electrolysis is also rising, generating great demand in the global market. With new low-cost and energy-saving salt production process, such as solar evaporation, being implemented, the global salt industry is expected to maintain its steady growth, while the Netherlands will continue to be one of the top manufacturers and exporters of salts in the world. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top salt producers, suppliers, and exporters in the Netherlands and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with the Netherlands's leading salt companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level.

View more about this market: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with leading salt producers, suppliers, and exporters in the Netherlands

Why Connect with Companies from The Netherlands' Salt Industry?

The global salt market continues to be lucrative as the world's total salt production reached a new high of 255 million tonnes in 2016. The global salt consumption is forecasted to grow 1.9% annually to 335 million metric tons by 2020 when the global salt industry will be valued at $14.1 billion. The Netherlands is a major salt producer and one of the top salt exporter in the world; where annual salt production amounts to over 7 million tonnes of rock salt and approximately a quarter of a million tonnes of magnesium salt. When it comes to salt exports, the Netherlands exported about US$ 235 million worth or equivalent of 3.7 million tonnes of salts to the global market in 2016, representing over 10.4% of the world's total salt exports in that year, making it the world's largest salt exporter by value. The success of leading salt suppliers in the Netherlands will inevitably continue to flourish over the next few years, and so does the business opportunities in the Netherlands' salt market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the salt industry in the Netherlands

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified salt suppliers in the Netherlands, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Salt Suppliers in The Netherlands

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading salt suppliers in the Netherlands.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top salt suppliers in the Netherlands

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in the Netherlands' salt market

The Netherlands's Top Salt Suppliers on BizVibe

Multi Rock Salt

HIMALAYAN NATURAL FOOD AND EXPORT

Multi Rock Salt

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the Salt Industry in the Netherlands

Potato Industry in the Netherlands: World's Leader in Innovative Production

Lettuce Market in Spain: World's Largest Lettuce Exporter

US Soybean Market: World's Largest Supplier in 2018

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006038/en/

Contacts:

Sony Gomes

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com