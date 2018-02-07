Shoal Games Ltd. Announces Proposed Financing

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX-V: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (the "Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), announces that it intends to complete a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to US$2,500,000 (the "Financing"), which will consist of common shares of the Company ("Shares") priced at US$0.35 per share in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") pricing regulations.

Proceeds from the Financing are expected to be used to expand the Company's EdTech Platform Rooplay, increase the Company's partnership distribution strategy, and for general working capital.

Completion of the Financing is subject to Exchange acceptance and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months as required under applicable securities legislation.

The Securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX-V: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the EdTech Games Platform Rooplay (www.rooplay.com). Rooplay's pioneering curated games platform brings calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world. Empowering children with inspired play, engagement, and innovative learning prepares them for success in their futures. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in the Google Play Store. Featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, and Mr. Bean, the product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of hundreds of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

Shoal Games Ltd.

Hansa Bank Building, Ground Floor

Landsome Road, The Valley

AI 2640, Anguilla, BWI

Ph: +1 (888) 374-2163

Fax: +1 604-694-0301

For further information, please contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@shoalgames.com

(888) 374-2163

www.shoalgames.com

SOURCE: Shoal Games Ltd.