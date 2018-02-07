

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 11.2 percent on year after adding 4.5 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.3 percent, up from 10.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $54.70 billion, up from $54.69 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see January results for the eco watchers survey. The survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 53.6, down from 53.9 in December. The outlook is also called at 53.6, up from 52.7 a month earlier.



Japan will provide December data for current account and January numbers for bank lending and bankruptcies.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,059.0 billion yen, down from 1,347.3 billion yen in November. Overall bank lending in December was up 2.5 percent on year, while bankruptcies fell an annual 1.97 percent.



Australia will see Q4 results for the business confidence survey from NAB; in the three months prior, the index score was +7.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



The Philippines will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth $8.74 billion and exports were at $4.96 billion for a trade deficit of $3.78 billion.



Also, the central bank in the Philippines will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX