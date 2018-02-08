

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled RMB1.88 billion, or RMB14.19 per share. This was lower than RMB3.96 billion, or RMB29.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to RMB14.61 billion. This was up from RMB12.10 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.88 Bln. vs. RMB3.96 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.5% -EPS (Q4): RMB14.19 vs. RMB29.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.5% -Revenue (Q4): RMB14.61 Bln vs. RMB12.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.7%



