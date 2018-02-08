Ledvance Successfully Delivers 25 Million Energy-efficient LED Lamps to Indian Government

GARCHING, Germany, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the b iggest government contracts for Ledvance in almost 10 0 years of b e ing in the general lighting business .

Deal is a collaboration project with MLS Co. Ltd, one of the new owners of Ledvance .

Annual energy savings through the 25 million lamps are estimated to compare to the energy output produced by a medium-sized coal-fired power plant.

Ledvance has successfully delivered 25 million energy-efficient LED lamps to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the Indian government agency in charge of executing India's UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) initiative. The deal, which Ledvance won in a public tender in March 2017, is one of the largest government contracts of all-time for the company. The on time conclusion of the project in December 2017 is the result of a close collaboration with MLS Co. Ltd, which is part of the investment consortium that acquired Ledvance from Osram GmbH back in March 2017.

Over 100 million kilowatt per hour! This is the targeted annual energy savings, the Indian government aims to achieve by replacing an estimated 770 million, mostly incandescent lamps, with energy-efficient LED lamps by 2019 through its UJALA initiative. Since its inception in January 2015, more than 28 crore (or 280 million) LED lamps have been distributed to local communities all across the country by EESL, which is responsible to execute UJALA under the supervision of the Ministry of Power.

In March 2017, Ledvance had successfully participated in a public tender carried out by EESL and was awarded a contract over the delivery of 25 million LED lamps against numerous regional and international competitors, making this one of its largest government deals in terms of unit volume in almost 100 years of being in the general lighting business - first as part of Siemens and Osram and, since March 2017, as a standalone company with new owners.

By end of December 2017, the final tranches of the 25 million 9 Watt LED lamps have been delivered to EESL for further distribution - on time as agreed by the contractual partners. Assuming that the LED lamps burn on average 4 hours per day, the annual energy savings - compared to equivalent 60 Watt incandescent bulbs - would slightly exceed the annual energy output of a medium-sized, 300 Megawatt coal-fired power plant that operates 16 hours a day.

Erol Kirilmaz, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ledvance, comments: "The successful conclusion of this massive project together with our partners from MLS is a great testimony of our two companies winning together. At the same time, it shows us that it pays off, particularly in emerging markets like India, to have a regional set-up like ours: with a salesforce and sales-supporting functions who have strong ties to our customers on the ground and who can therefore respond swiftly to their demands."

Lawrence Lin, Executive General Manager at MLS, adds: "We have always talked about the great synergies between our companies. This deal now shows how those synergies are coming to life and we are confident that this is just the beginning".

The government deal in India also blends in with Ledvance's commitment to sell 2,5 billion LED lamps by 2023, which the company announced in June 2017 at the Global Lighting Challenge during the eighth Clean Energy Ministerial Summit (CEM8) in Beijing on June 7th.

ABOUT LEDVANCE

With activities in more than 120 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. Having emerged from the general lighting business of OSRAM GmbH, LEDVANCE offers a product portfolio that includes advanced LED lamps, standardized LED luminaires, intelligent, networked Smart Home and Building solutions, as well as traditional light sources. Since 2017, LEDVANCE has been owned by a consortium led by the strategic investor IDG Capital and including the leading Chinese lighting company MLS and financial investor Yiwu. In the 2017 fiscal year, LEDVANCE achieved a turnover of around 1.9 billion Euro. Based on an agreement with OSRAM, LEDVANCE will continue to use the trusted OSRAM brand for its products (SYLVANIA for the USA and Canada). Further information can be found at http://www.ledvance.com.

ABOUT MLS

MLS is one of the leading high-tech lighting companies in China, with its headquarters located in Zhongshan City, Guangdong. The company is listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange since 2015. Producing one of the highest monthly packaged LED volumes in the world - with up to 70 billion units per month - the company in terms of sales is ranked amongst the top 10 companies within the global LED industry. MLS is committed to continuously developing the LED supply chain and, with its leading market share, it has become one of the most important LED product manufacturers in the world. MLS is devoted to supplying energy-saving and eco-friendly lighting products to its customers globally.

