

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 523.068 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.5 percent increase in December.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.3 percent to 454.911 trillion yen following the 2.4 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts climbed 2.5 percent to 68.157 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged 14.0 percent to 2.433 trillion yen.



