Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - TJR Coatings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "TJR") announces that it has cancelled a share purchase agreement with Robert Salna, a director and a shareholder holding more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of TJR, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of DNA Logix Canada Inc. ("DNA Logix") and the outstanding debt of DNA Logix. The parties have mutually agreed to the cancellation.

