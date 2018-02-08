Q Smart Limited - Analyzes Global Investment Trends for 2018

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / By most accounts, 2017 was a successful year for investors. The S&P 500 was up 21.7% with the technology sector recording the best performance of the main industries, up 34.3% for the year. 2017's main call, long-term bonds, rose 9.0% to a profitable position and treasury bonds were up across the curve. Leading global brokerage firm Q Smart Limited discusses the long-term effects of the past year's trends and analyzes what to expect from the international market throughout 2018.

Another area that performed extremely well in 2017 was emerging market (EM) assets, and with a supportive growth environment, Q Smart expects 2018 to be another strong year for EMs. However, they anticipate and encourage, a shift in focus from investors. Last year's rally was mainly driven by large caps, but small caps are expected to catch up as fundamentals stay solid. The expert consultants also forecast increased exposure to the consumers of emerging countries, as the improvement in EM growth has largely been driven by robust domestic demand. EM currencies are another enticing investment and are likely to absorb a further increase in major developed market (DM) rates. Combined with a high carry for very short maturities, money market instruments are becoming more favorable. The Turkish Lira (TRY), Mexican Peso (MXN), South African Rand (ZAR) and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) already offer attractive valuations that reflect domestic risks.

In the Eurozone, the 2017 French election marked the first coming of an economic revival, and Q Smart Limited predicts that in 2018 a second wave will benefit various European assets and currencies. Real estate, which has benefitted from sustained growth across the EU, is underpinned by strong fundamentals and attractive spreads, thanks to higher yields than in euro fixed income markets. Q Smart's analysts continue to favor these markets given the quality of support and the listed companies' portfolios. With continued rental and capital growth, company earnings and portfolio net asset values could trend to the upside. High yields, an ability to pass on inflation, and protection against the impact of euro strength also support share prices. The brokerage firm also placed an emphasis on currencies of countries where monetary policy might soon be tightened and valuations are still attractive. The undervalued Swedish Krona (SEK) is favored as Sweden's small open economy benefits from close links to the Eurozone. The Polish Zloty (PLN) can also gain from Poland's strong trade links with European economies and a gradually tightening monetary policy.

Q Smart Limited is a leading, globally recognized provider of Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and unparalleled trading conditions for stocks, commodities, and indexes. Created through the joint effort of financial professionals and experts in online commerce, Q Smart has been a pioneer in financial trading, improving the online experience of retail operators for more than 17 years. Backed by an unblemished reputation of integrity and the best, personalized service available today, the company prides itself on its ability to train people with or without prior experience to invest and operate with confidence in an innovative and safe trading environment.

Q Smart Limited - Market Leading Supplier of CFDs: http://qsmartlimitednews.com

Q Smart Limited - Discusses the Advantages of Index Investing: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/q-smart-limited-discusses-advantages-044500931.html

Q Smart Limited - Explains the Shift in Middle Eastern Investment Opportunities: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/q-smart-limited-explains-shift-010600671.html

Contact Information:

QSmartLimitedNews.com

contact@qsmartlimitednews.com

http://qsmartlimitednews.com

SOURCE: Q Smart Limited