

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) said Wednesday that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank Group Corp. regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re.



Discussions are at a very early stage. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing, or form of any transaction, Swiss Re said.



Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that SoftBank Group was in talks to buy a stake in reinsurance giant Swiss Re that could be worth $10 billion or more.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX