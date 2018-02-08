AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico

Industry Veteran Adrian Rosas joining AdvanIDe team to further develop business in Mexico

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - the leading independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, today announced the establishment of a sales office in Mexico. Being one of the fastest growing regions for AdvanIDe, the Latin American market will be further supported with the addition of a presence in Mexico City. With a growing population of more than 120M and a large base of contract manufacturers and system developers, Mexico is an important country to further accelerate the growth that AdvanIDe experienced over the last few years.

"Our loyal clients in Mexico can now benefit from a local support base, that was established to further assist in developing joint business opportunities around public transportation, citizen identification, financial services as well as authentication and IoT," said Holger Roessner, CEO of AdvanIDe.

Reporting to Alejandro Placitelli, Regional Sales Director Latin Americas, Adrian Rosas has joined AdvanIDe with immediate effect.

"With many years of experience in our industry, we feel, that Adrian is the right addition to our team, to contribute to our expanding client base and to support end-users together with our clients in the use of secure identification semiconductors," said Alejandro Placitelli.

Prior to joining AdvanIDe, Adrian Rosas developed projects for NXP Semiconductor in Mexico and Central America in the field of smart mobility, transportation, secure ID and banking. He is also experienced in RFID due to his former role as corporate RFID Manager at Inteligensa Group and can leverage on 15 years of experience in the smart card and RFID industry.

Adrian Rosas has a degree in Computer Science and an MBA in business management from the University of the Valley, Mexico.

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - is one of the leading semiconductor providers focused on components and value-added services and products that are typically being used in RFID transponders and readers, chip cards, security access modules, NFC and IoT devices. AdvanIDe works with leading card manufacturers, security and state printers, transponder manufacturers, OEMs and system-developers. The company's clients supply their products and solutions into applications such as access-management, hospitality and loyalty, automated fare collection, smart city applications, object identification, eGovernment, financial services, M2M security, authentication and IoT.

AdvanIDe had revenues of USD 160M in 2017 and operates from 12 offices in international locations and three representative offices in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. AdvanIDe is jointly owned by the Japan South East Asia Growth Fund L.P. and key employees. Additional information can be found by visiting www.advanide.com

AdvanIDe Media Contact:

Ms. Sharon Gng

+65-6738-0030

sharon.gng@advanide.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548110/AdvanIDe_logo_Logo.jpg