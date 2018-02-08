

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of January 2018 increased 6.0 percent, with a 4.9 percent increase in U.S., a 8.3 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 9.8 percent. E-commerce sales were up 34.8 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 2.9 percent, with a 3.6 percent rise in U.S., a 1.3 percent increase in Canada, and 0.6 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 32.9 percent.



Net sales were $12.24 billion for the month of January, the five weeks ended February 4, 2018, an increase of 8.4 percent from $11.29 billion last year.



For the first twenty-two weeks of fiscal year 2018, the Company reported net sales of $58.30 billion, an increase of 11.6 percent from $52.26 billion last year.



