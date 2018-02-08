Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yelp Inc. - YELP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yelp Inc. ("Yelp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YELP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Yelp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 9, 2017, Yelp announced the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2017. While Yelp's quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA were in line with the Company's prior expectations, Yelp advised investors that it was revising its second quarter and full year 2017 guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers.

On this news, Yelp's share price fell $6.37, or 18.36%, to close at $28.33 on May 10, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP