

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is looking to raise more than $10 billion that it would use to buy and hold stakes in companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



It is the first-ever attempt by the world's largest asset manager to make such direct investments. The move establishes BlackRock as a potential competitor to Wall Street private-equity giants like Carlyle Group LP CG, and Apollo Global Management LLC.



For BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink, it also sets up a rivalry with his old firm, Blackstone Group LP. Fink co-founded BlackRock as a division of Blackstone in 1988 but split from the private-equity giant in 1994.



