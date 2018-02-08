China International Vending Show 2018 is Now Ready to Showcase the Newest Self-service Technologies and Products to the World

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) 2018, organized by UBM Sinoexpo, is the place to get all of the resources you require to achieve your business goals and to fulfil the needs of the entire convenience services industry.

At this premier event - the second largest in the world - you'll discover new technologies, products and services from nearly 200 exhibitors, understand how to leverage emerging trends, and build a powerful network of industry allies to grow your businesses.

With our successful history and professional approach, the CVS continues to attract many domestic and foreign mainstream exhibitors.

Influential and Informed

The exhibition will showcase various products including self-service terminals and solutions, comprehensive vending systems, kiosks, currency identification systems, self-service printing equipment, mobile payment terminal equipment, smart card readers, coffee services, micro markets, vending machine related accessories and services.

It's more than just machines though: We aim to present the newest technologies, host the most valuable tech communication forums and launch an international premium event with the largest influence in the self-service and vending industry.

Retailing World

Retailing World is a tailor-made thematic exhibition that's specially designed for the retail industry. This Pavilion hosts of five sectors including chain stores, retail design and equipment, self-service and devices, cleaning, and property management. Activities like road shows for brands, matchmaking for exhibitors and buyers, International retailing forums, the World Self-service Terminals Summit, and many others, will take place during the exhibition.

Additional Thematic Pavilions

There are three other thematic pavilions running concurrently: Hotel Supplies, Commercial Space and Leisure Boating. All these four pavilions together make up an integrated and comprehensive one-stop exhibition for commercial properties known as Hotel Plus (Hotelex Shanghai Phase II) in the Shanghai New Expo Center, which has a total exhibition area of 200,000 sqm.

Debuted on April 26, 2017, the Exhibition accepted more than 2,000 corporate participants from 120 countries and recorded 136,622 visits over four days. Attendees were from various industries including self-service/vending, boating, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, engineering, technology, importing/exporting, entertainment, agriculture and many others.

Innovation and Inspiration

This year, we are hosting more exhibitors and expecting even more entrepreneurs who are looking for business opportunities.

The once-yearly CVS is the first choice platform that easily helps them to explore the retail market, to analyze the latest market trends, to display the most up-to-date product information, and to collaborate on industrial insights regarding cutting-edge technology and relative services.

The 15th China Vending and Self-Service Show runs from 26th to 28th April 2018 (9am - 5:30pm).

N4, Shanghai New International Expo Center, Shanghai, China

For more information please go to: http://m.chinavending.com.cn/landingpage/en/'source=PRNW

