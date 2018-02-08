

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday, though gains are modest following the slightly lower close overnight on Wall Street in a volatile session after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose. Meanwhile, weaker commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.



The Australian market is edging lower following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a fall in commodity prices. Investors also digested mixed local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 7.80 points or 0.13 percent to 5,869.00, after touching a low of 5,838.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is declining 6.70 points or 0.11 percent to 5,974.80. Australian shares snapped a two-day losing streak to end notably higher on Wednesday.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.



Shares of National Australia Bank are rising almost 2 percent after the bank reported a 3 percent increase in cash earnings for the first quarter from last year and said it is on track to attain its full-year earnings forecast.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is down almost 2 percent, Santos is lower by more than 1 percent and Oil Search is losing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell sharply overnight.



The major miners are also weak after copper prices fell overnight. Rio Tinto is declining more than 2 percent, BHP Billiton is losing almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 1 percent.



On Wednesday, Rio Tinto reported significantly higher profit for fiscal 2017, raised its dividend and announced an additional buyback of $1 billion shares.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is down almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent.



Tabcorp said its first-half profit fell nearly 60 percent due to costs related to its A$11 billion merger with Tatts, an underperforming UK joint venture and the closure of digital wagering business Luxbet. The gaming giant's shares are losing more than 6 percent.



Origin Energy said it will record impairment charges of A$533 million in its 2018 first-half results. The electricity and gas company's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



Shares of AMP Ltd are gaining almost 4 percent after the wealth manager reported a turnaround to profit in the full year due to strong performances by its AMP Capital and AMP Bank businesses.



Mirvac Group said its half-year profit fell 8 percent, while revenues slid 28 percent. However, the property group's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to fall against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7815, up from US$0.7877 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is rising on the back of a weaker yen and as U.S. stocks closed modestly lower overnight in the final hour of trading.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 181.14 points or 0.84 percent to 21,826.51, off a high of 21,904.90 earlier. On Wednesday, Japanese shares pared early gains to close modestly higher.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent.



SoftBank Group's shares are edging up less than 0.1 percent after Swiss Re said SoftBank is in talks with the reinsurance giant on acquiring a minority stake.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 2 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 0.6 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is rising 5 percent, Minebea Mitsumi is gaining almost 5 percent and Asahi Glass is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Toho Zinc is losing more than 8 percent, Meiji Holdings is declining almost 4 percent and SkyPerfect JSAT Holdings is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 797.2 billion yen in December, down 28.5 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1,056.9 billion yen following the 1,347.3 billion yen surplus in November.



Japan's trade balance showed a surplus of 538.9 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 520.4 billion yen and up from 181.0 billion yen in the previous month. Exports climbed 8.8 percent on year to 7.271 trillion yen, while imports jumped 14.6 percent to 6.732 trillion yen.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in January, coming in at 523.068 trillion yen. That follows the 2.5 percent increase in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is modestly higher, while Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia are also edging higher. Meanwhile, Shanghai, Taiwan and South Korea are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks tumbled in the final hour of trading to finish near the unchanged line Wednesday, as markets remained skittish after Monday's crash. The lack of direction highlights concerns that stocks remain overbought after a recent rally powered by tax breaks.



The Dow lost 19.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,893.35, the S&P 500 declined 0.5 percent to 2,681.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9 percent to 7,051.98.



The major European markets ended Wednesday's session in the green, putting an end to its recent seven-session losing streak. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.60 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.82 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.93 percent.



Crude oil futures fell sharply Wednesday, extending a recent slump after data showed U.S. oil inventories dropped for a second week in a row. March WTI oil settled at $61.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $1.60 or 2.5 percent - the lowest in a month.



