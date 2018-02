TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine-month of 2017 was JPY 2.688 billion, up 40.7% from the prior year.



Operating income was JPY 3.776 billion, up 19.7% from the previous year.



Total revenues were JPY 127.61 billion, up 12.3% from the prior year.



For fiscal year 2017, the company expects net Income attributable to the company to be JPY4.0 billion, revenues of JPY176.0 billion.



