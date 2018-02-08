

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K grew at the fastest pace in six months in January, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Thursday.



Permanent staff placements increased at the quickest pace since July at the start of the year.



Meanwhile, growth in temp billings softened to a ten-month low, but was sharp overall.



Both permanent and temporary staff vacancies continued to rise at historically marked rates.



Starting salaries for successful permanent candidates increased at the fastest pace in more than two-and-a-half years.



However, the number of candidates available to fulfill permanent and temporary roles continued to contract sharply in January.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the North of England.



